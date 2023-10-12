Mine workers urged to avail free education for kids

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Mine Workers Federation and Labour Union Coalmines, Cherat, on Wednesday arranged a seminar to raise awareness among the miners about the education and facilities being provided to their children by the government and the educational institutions.

Director NCS University System, Peshawar, Dr Salman Ahmad, and Assistant Director Naveed were the chief guests while Pakistan Mine Workers Federation president Noorullah Yousafzai, general secretary Sarzamin Afghani, Dilbar Khan and coalmine workers attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Salman Ahmad said that the Workers Welfare Board and government had jointly taken various steps for imparting free education to the children to labourers, particularly coalminers.

He said that children of workers and labourers could take admission after matriculation in various disciplines, including FA, FSc, B.Com, DIT, BS computer engineering, B.Ed and others, in his institution.

He regretted that most of workers were not aware of their rights and facilities due to which their children could not get high education.He said that government was providing free education to workers’ children besides giving them Rs4500/5500 scholarship per month to each student.

Dr Salman Ahmad provided details about the admission process and the required documents and also announced free education for talented children of mine workers.

Pakistan Mine Workers Federation president Noorullah Yousafzai hailed the announcement of Dr Salman for free education to the children of poor labourers and hoped that the steps and facilities would change the lives of mine workers.