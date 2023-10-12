‘Strategy prepared to eradicate extremism’

PESHAWAR: The chief coordination officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE) on Wednesday said that an integrated strategy had been prepared to eradicate violent extremism.

A press release said that Dr Ayaz Khan, chief coordination officer of CECVE, said this while addressing a seminar at the Kohat University of Science and Technology. Dean of the university Dr Muhammad Naseeruddin, CECVE Director Waqar Khan, faculty members, administration officials, and others participated in the seminar.

Dr Ayaz Khan said the strategy was aimed at promoting peace, tolerance, and solidarity among the youth. He also shed light on the problem of violent extremism in society, the contributing factors, and the resulting threats to peace, security and stability.

The official informed the seminar about the efforts and plans of the centre of excellence to eradicate violent extremism. “There is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities,” he said.

He added that a close collaboration among governmental, academic, religious institutions and non-governmental organizations was required to create a more secure society.

Dr Ayaz Khan said the high-tech companies should help stop the spread of extremist content on the internet and social media. The official said knowledge and awareness were effective tools to prevent and eradicate violent extremism.