Varsities employees protest financial crisis

PESHAWAR: Employees of the public sector universities on Wednesday staged a protest to ask the government to take steps for addressing the financial problems of the seats of learning in KP.

Office-bearers of different unions of universities staged the protest.The protesters were led by All Universities Employees Federation President Amir Khusro, Imdad Khan, Abdul Malik, Zafar Khan and others.

The protesting employees were holding banners and placards in favour of their demands.The protesting employees said that cuts in the education budget by successive governments had pushed the universities into crisis.

They said the varsities were unable to pay salaries to the employees and were raising fees to handle the situation which was affecting the students from the low income background.They said that the government had announced a disparity allowance in March 2022 but the employees were yet to receive the allowance.

The speakers said that the government announced a 30 to 35 percent raise in salaries and 17.5 percent in pension in the budget 2023 which was implemented in other departments but the universities employees were deprived of it.

They said that the wards of the deceased employees were not being recruited in the universities as the governor had imposed a ban on the recruitment in universities which was being used for halting promotion and upgrading.

The speakers lamented that the employees of Agriculture University had not yet received salary for the month of September.They asked the federal government to enhance the budget for higher education while the province should also devise a plan to cope with the financial crisis.