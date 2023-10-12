80 research papers presented at KMU moot

PESHAWAR: More than 80 research papers were presented at the 18th Biennial Conference of the Pakistan Physiological Society at the Khyber Medical University (KMU).
The Pakistan Physiological Society had arranged the conference in collaboration with KMU, Khyber Girls Medical College and Rehman Medical College, a press release said. The concluding session of the three-day conference was held at the Dr Hafizullah Auditorium KMU, where Pro-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Rubina Nazli was the chief guest. The nationwide conference of the Pakistan Physiological Society is held every two years in different cities.
More than 500 delegates from different parts of the country participated in the conference. Around 13 national and international physiologists discussed various topics. More than 30 posters and models were specially presented by junior participants in the conference. Prizes were also distributed among the first three position holders in these events. About 250 scholars and faculty members were trained in hands-on techniques through 12 pre-conference workshops.
