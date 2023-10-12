JI urges Muslims to support Palestinians

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, on Wednesday announced to hold a rally from press club to Khar Chowk to express solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine in Gaza, who are being bombed by the Israeli forces.

“Besides observing Palestine Solidarity Week, we are also holding a big rally from press club to Khar Chowk to condemn the babrbaric acts of Israel against Palestinians and express moral and political support to the people of Palestine on October 15,” JI Bajaur chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said while speaking at a press conference.

JI local leaders, including Sardar Khan, Mian Sahibur Rahman, Farmanullah, Arifullah and others were also present on the occasion.Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said that Palestine was the sacred land of prophets and its defence was the prime obligation of all the Muslim countries of the world.

He said people of the Gaza Strip were under siege from the Israeli forces and were being bombed with lethal weapons, which must be stopped forthwith.The JI leaders urged the Muslim countries to extend diplomatic and political support to the Palestinian Muslim brethren.

They said that peace in the Middle East could not be restored unless Israel left Palestine’s occupied territories.The JI leaders praised the Hamas men as freedom fighters who had inflicted huge losses.