S Waziristan facing challenges after bifurcation

WANA: The division of South Waziristan into Lower Waziristan and Upper Waziristan, as announced by the previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has encountered administrative challenges.

The slow process of division has led to issues affecting the operations of the district accounts office staff.The district accountant officer of Lower South Waziristan, Israr Khan, has chosen to work in Tank district, located 160 km away, rather than in Lower South Waziristan district headquarters Wana. While they oversee treasury and office affairs, this decision has posed difficulties for government employees, including the police, and has also inconvenienced contractors and the general public.

Officials from various government departments are now forced to travel 160 km to Tank, incurring additional expenses. When questioned about this, District Accounts Officer Israr Khan explained that the slow pace of the division process had left them with insufficient access to the System Application and Products (SAP) Program from the Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s office.

He pointed out that a lack of staff, particularly an editor to approve cheques, further compounds their challenges. Israr Khan mentioned that they would continue operating from another district until they receive SAP provisions from the AG office.

Ayaz Wazir, a senior leader of the Awami National Party, expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangement and argued that the establishment of a separate district for Lower South Waziristan should have meant the district accounts officer working within the district.

He called for immediate orders to address the issue and suggested that the caretaker provincial government was neglecting its responsibilities.Ayaz Wazir urged the accountant general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the finance department, and the provincial government to swiftly address the situation to prevent government employees.