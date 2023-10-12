Need stressed for quality education promotion

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here stressed the need for promotion of the quality education in the province, saying that Rs 97 billion were spent on education during the past four months but no concrete results could be achieved.

The function was arranged by All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association here on Wednesday to honour the best results producing schools, teachers and students.Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

The function was also addressed by caretaker Minister for Education Dr Qasim Jan, president of the association, Dr Zakir Shah, and officials of the education department. Some 36 private schools, 45 teachers and 43 students were given awards for their distinctive performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said education guaranteed development. The nations that focus more attention on promotion of quality education, they excel in every aspect of life, he said.

Ghulam Ali said the promotion of education was the prime responsibility of the government. But the private sector has shared the burden of the government to a great extent, which should be acknowledged.

“Both the public and private sectors should devise a strategy to enroll every out-of-school child. It should be a matter of serious concern for every one that millions of people are out of schools in this 21 century province. It should be the responsibility of every individual to think over it and make sincere efforts in accordance with their own capacity to promote the light of knowledge in the society”, he said.

The governor stressed that the private schools should not think merely on commercial grounds. “They should have the spirit to promote quality education. Money, they will earn automatically,” he urged.

He asked the private school owners to focus their attention on the least developed rural areas as well. Ghulam Ali said that it was a serious issue that hundreds of thousands of children fail to continue their studies due to non-availability of educational institutions.

“Hundreds of thousands of students are compelled to leave their studies incomplete beyond primary level due to lack of higher schools”, he explained.Similarly, he added, a great number of students could not continue their education after doing their matriculation due to non-availability of colleges and so on”, he maintained.

The governor expressed concern over the fact that despite huge expenditures on the public sector institutions, desired results could not be achieved, while the private schools produce much better results than them.