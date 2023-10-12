PHA making all out efforts to provide more recreational facilities to citizens

Rawalpindi:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens, said a PHA spokesperson here on Wednesday.

She informed that important initiatives were taken by the authorities to promote sports activities in Rawalpindi. She said that the authority had constructed a tennis ball cricket ground at Commercial Market Park which was inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta.

The ground was constructed to provide more recreational facilities to the residents of the area. She said that the Commissioner had appreciated solid steps taken by the authority and efforts being made by the DG PHA to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.

The DG PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha informed that the authority was making all-out efforts to promote sports activities and provide more recreational and tourism facilities to the public. The authority was taking all possible steps to implement its program ‘Sar Sabaz-o-Saaf Rawalpindi’ and solid steps were being taken to make the city clean and green, he added.