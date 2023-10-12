Islamabad Police enhance security in key areas

Islamabad:The SP High Security Zone visited the R-Block, S-Block and Pak-Secretariat, to review security protocols and safety measures, the police spokesman said.

The SP High Security Zone personally inspected security arrangements and met with officers and personnel deputed for security duties. He also issued directions to further bolster the security in important government premises, paying particular attention to internal building systems and CCTV control rooms.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the seamless entry and exit records of all citizens, closely monitoring all access points. He also stressed the significance of proper camera installation and security system maintenance.

He issued directives to police officers, urging increased vigilance towards suspicious individuals to prevent any unlawful activities. He said that there would be no compromise in terms of security measures, and all necessary resources would be utilized to fortify security for key government institutions in light of current circumstances. He urged officers and personnel to maintain a high level of alertness and professionalism in their duties.