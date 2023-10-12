Rawalpindi:Malik Javed, a social figure of the city, died on Wednesday, his funeral will be taken out today (Thursday) from House no. E-243, Satellite Town, at 2 p.m, says a press release.For condolence, Malik Jahangir and Malik Umar Javed can be contacted on cell number 0333-8129222 and 0345-5598888.