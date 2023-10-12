Rawalpindi:Malik Javed, a social figure of the city, died on Wednesday, his funeral will be taken out today (Thursday) from House no. E-243, Satellite Town, at 2 p.m, says a press release.For condolence, Malik Jahangir and Malik Umar Javed can be contacted on cell number 0333-8129222 and 0345-5598888.
Rawalpindi:Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi is making all-out efforts to provide more recreational...
Islamabad:First two-day international conference on social sciences with the theme ‘Reconsidering Social Sciences...
Islamabad:A two-week seminar on textile management organised here. It will also build a platform for connecting and...
Islamabad:The SP High Security Zone visited the R-Block, S-Block and Pak-Secretariat, to review security protocols and...
Islamabad:A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Fayyaz at Traffic Headquarters Islamabad, a...
Islamabad:In order prevent stunting growth in the children, the Benazir Income Support Programme has facilitated over...