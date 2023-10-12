Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said a cleanliness competition would be organized among Union Councils(UCs) of the city over the best performance and prizes would be awarded to UC representatives and workers.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Asghar Mall Chowk, Saidpur Road, Satellite Town and Commercial Market to inspect the cleanliness arrangements. The commissioner asked the UC committee representatives to tag social media accounts about cleanliness status with pictures and exact locations to ensure cleanliness.