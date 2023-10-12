FIA gets cutting-edge forensic and IT tools

Islamabad:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been equipped with cutting-edge forensic and IT tools to detect irregular migration, smuggling, and trafficking in human beings detected at the airport with the support of European Union and ICMPD, the spokesman of the FIA

Director General (DG), FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, inaugurated FIA’s advanced second-line of border control office (ASSLBC) at Islamabad International Airport, the spokesman of the FIA said Wednesday. The inaugural ceremony was held at FIA Academy Islamabad, he added.

The BSSLBC established with support from the European Union (EU) and ICMPD, the office equips FIA with cutting-edge forensic and IT tools to detect irregular migration, smuggling, and trafficking in human beings detected at the airport.

DG FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, highlighted the agency's commitments against human trafficking and Smuggling and called the 2nd line office “a message to those migrant smugglers and traffickers that prey on the vulnerabilities and hopes of ordinary people: the FIA has never been more committed or better equipped to bring you to justice, and we will not rest”.

The new office reflects a broader effort to modernise Pakistan's border management systems, with plans for expansion to other airports in the country in 2024, the spokesperson concluded.