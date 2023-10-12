Interior ministry orders closure of private schools in residential areas

Islamabad:The Ministry of Interior has issued a directive, in response to security concerns raised by a private school, instructing the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to shut down all private schools operating in residential houses within the capital city. This decision has sparked widespread debates and concerns among private educational institutions.

The move, prompted by the private school’s demand for enhanced security measures, aims to prioritise the safety of school-going children. The decision aligns with existing CDA bylaws, which strictly prohibit the commercial use of residential properties. Many private schools had previously set up operations in residential areas, a practice that was considered illegal. Notably, the CDA had previously allocated plots to some private schools at reduced rates, but these institutions allegedly failed to pass on the benefits to parents in the form of reduced fees.

While the private school, known for its high fees, can swiftly transition to more secure premises, smaller private schools with limited financial resources face significant challenges in relocating their establishments. This decision has raised concerns about the future of education for numerous students.

Private school owners, who chose to remain anonymous, have expressed frustration, attributing the situation to private school’s call for enhanced security measures. They argue that other private schools now face the consequences of this decision, which they perceive as a result of the private school’s actions.