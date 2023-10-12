13 beggars rounded up

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown on professional beggars, arresting 13 people in different areas of the city.
The operations were carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and assistant director civil defence.
The professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining minor children were sent to the Edhi Centre. The ICT administration has been carrying out operations against beggars on a daily basis under the supervision of assistant commissioners.
