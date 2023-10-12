Police lodge FIR in murder case after 10 months

Islamabad: The Hummak Police Station has lodged the first information report (FIR) under murder charges 10 months after the occurrence of the incident and would initiate an investigation after exhuming the body of the victim from his grave and sending it for post-mortem to confirm the murder.

Niaz Hussain Chandio, a resident of Kot Adu lodged a complaint with the Hummak Police Station saying that his son, Abdul Ghaffar, was a labourer with a contractor when he received a telephone call on 16th December last year in which he was informed that Ghaffar had died after falling from a 5-storey building. “I fetched my son’s dead body and buried it in our ancestral graveyard. But, one of my son’s friends disclosed that Ghaffar was murdered and his dead body was thrown down from the 5-storey building,” he added. The police have taken up the case and started an investigation.