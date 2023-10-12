338 more dengue cases from the region in 4 days

Islamabad:As many as 338 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last four days showing that the dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country is still intense.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that out of 338 dengue fever cases confirmed in the last 96 hours, 180 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and 158 from Rawalpindi district. The total number of confirmed dengue patients so far registered from the twin cities this year has reached 3,215 however the infection has claimed no life from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The data also reveals that in the last four days, the average number of dengue fever patients being reported per day from the twin cities dropped to around 84 that had gone over 100 in the first week of October. According to health experts, the decline, though a little, in the number of dengue fever cases at the time hints that the dengue fever spread may not go out of control in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning here that the existing weather conditions are considered as the most suitable for the spread of dengue fever. The maximum number of dengue fever cases is reported from September to November in this region of the country.

The confirmation of 180 dengue fever cases from ICT in the last four days has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the federal capital to 1,520 of which 1,007 have been reported from rural areas and 513 from urban areas of Islamabad.

On the other hand, the total number of patients so far reported from Rawalpindi district has reached 1,695 of which as many as 110 have been undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital. Five of the admitted patients were in critical condition in Rawalpindi.