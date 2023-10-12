Govt employees besiege Commissioner, DC offices

Rawalpindi:The protesters did not allow the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other high-ranked officers to enter their respective offices due to a protest demonstration here on Wednesday.

All revenue offices, tehsil offices, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) office, District Council Office, and several other offices were locked due to the protest demonstration.

Hundreds of government employees besieged Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices against discrimination in salaries and pensions. The Punjab government employees demanded salaries, pensions, and other benefits at par with federal government employees. The protesters gathered in offices of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices and District Council Office raised full-throated slogans against the Punjab government and demanded to end discrimination attitude. A heavy contingent of police officials was also present all around to control the law and order situation.

The protesters have warned the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner that they will sit outside their offices till acceptance of their genuine demands. Punjab Government Employees Welfare Association (PGEWA) senior representatives said that we will continue to strike and ‘sit-in’ on a daily basis for an indefinite period. Punjab government did not take employees’ issues seriously, therefore we have decided to continue the strike for an indefinite period, he said.

They also said that the public was dying of hunger and ever-increasing inflation but the Punjab government saw the whole drama with closed eyes.

Hundreds of locals turned back to their homes without any work because all government offices were locked by protesters and demanded to accept their demands. The locals badly failed to do their routine work and appealed to higher authorities to resolve this issue on a priority basis otherwise it would create an unrest situation all around.

It is worth mentioning here that government employees observed sit-ins only once a week on Tuesday. But now they have decided to observe strikes on a daily basis for an indefinite period till acceptance of their genuine demands. The public has been facing hell-like situations in their routine work and has appealed to the Punjab government to resolve this issue immediately.

The angry protesters locked all doors of offices and did not allow any officers to sit on their seats. The senior leadership has decided to stage a ‘sit-in’ in front of Parliament House if the Punjab government does not accept their demands. The employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Deputy Commissioner Office and Commissioner Office protested against salaries, leave encashment/pension, etc.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi assured to increase salaries of Punjab government employees according to federal government employees but in vain. The chief minister also assured of resolving leave encashment and pension issues but in vain.