Thursday October 12, 2023
October 12, 2023

LAHORE:Saifullah Sheikh, who graduated with an LLB Honours degree from the University of London, was awarded High Achiever Medal and Outstanding Performance Certificate by former federal minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Dr Faisal Mushtaq along with Dean of University of London LLB Department Miss Patricia McKellar in recognition of his distinction.