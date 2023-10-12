SZH staff get salary

LAHORE:The Grand Health Alliance of Shaikh Zayed Hospital is expected to end boycott of services after hospital administration released one month's salaries of young doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on Wednesday.
As SZH employees received their salary by Wednesday evening, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is expected to resume their services in OPD and elective surgeries in operation theatres, which remained suspended during the last two weeks.
Earlier, SZH Chairman Professor Waqar Ahmed along with YDA SZH chapter Dr Hasan Raza, in a press conference on Wednesday, promised to release one month’s salaries of hospital staff immediately. “The arrears will also be released after a few days,” he added.
Following Chairman’s word, the young doctors are also likely to end the strike of outdoor services at the hospital with effect from Thursday (today).
The SZH Chairman Professor Waqar Ahmed also said that the hospital administration has taken action against those running the pharmacy within hospital premises for not paying the rent for many years. The police also intervened and eventually helped in opening the pharmacy again.
Dr Hasan Raza, YDA SZH President, however, condemned the police’s interference in hospital’s internal affairs by intervening in the matter of pharmacy.
