Youth urged to enhance their abilities

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised a mental health awareness session in connection with World Mental Health Day and a one-day Capacity Building Workshop on the topic of ‘Effective Communication Skills’ at Nishtar Park Complex (NPSC) E-Library on Wednesday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf attended the awareness session and workshop.

A large number of male and female students from different universities participated in the awareness session where experts highlighted the significance and other key aspects relating to mental health.

Sahibzada Yousaf and Anam Fatima while addressing the event said that it is important for every member of the society to increase his/her mental abilities and such programmes must be held on regular basis. “It is necessary to use effective and positive mental abilities in the race of life so that every individual can contribute in the development of nation and the country”.

Anam Fatima and other speakers addressed the workshop and urged the young generation to enhance their skills and abilities to cope with the challenges of modern era. “The developed nations reached the peak only because of the skills of their youth and that’s why we have to increase the skills of our youth. Such seminars are necessary to educate the youth about modern sciences so that we can compete with the developed nations”.

It is worth mentioning that Youth Affairs Dept is organizing regular workshops on weekly basis at NPSC E-Library to boost the youth awareness, strength and development. At the end of the ceremony, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Ms Anam distributed certificates among the top performing students in their respective fields.