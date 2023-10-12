Museum holds opening ceremony of digital arts festival

LAHORE:Lahore Digital Arts Festival held its opening ceremony at the one of its main venues historic Lahore Museum here on Wednesday.

Four-day Digital Arts Festival is a city-wide celebration of emerging digital art scene of Pakistan commencing from October 12 at 9 different venues in the cultural capital of Pakistan. In the inaugural ceremony the organising team introduced the participating international artists and talked about the ambition behind unique initiative which is to celebrate the realm of art, technology and everything in between. Director Lahore Museum M Usman, formally welcomed all the guests and shared the blend of Art with technology surely will open new avenue for the future endeavours. Renowned Artist Rashid Rana appreciated the organising team for immense hard work in collaborating with international artists and best local talent and presenting them together. This creativity, innovation, and technology will expand the dialogues and art accessibility in Pakistan and South Asia. Najam Ul Assar, Festival Founding Curator said that will festival also serve as a launchpad for our extensive research report, which will be made public during four day proceedings. The joint festival is possible through the support of EUNIC , the EU delegation in Pakistan and the embassies of Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Italy.

"Culture needs spheres and spaces for experimentation empowerment and activities, as in the happiest case made possible here in Lahore by the many platforms of the Digital Arts Festival 23." The festival aims to explore the dynamic intersection of art and technology. As many as 74 digital artists from 14 countries will showcase their cutting-edge work, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling and interactivity. The festival will feature immersive digital installations, allowing attendees to experience art in new and innovative ways at 9 venues across the city. MikroPOM is an international conference that is hosted in Pakistan, in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University. MikroPOM Lahore is part of the festival and centres its attention towards the multifaceted aspects of technology in the city.

The festival was conferred with Award of Excellence last night by Punjab governor Balighur Rehman for SDG goal 17, partnerships for the goals. The award was received by Sarah Rajper (co-curator) and Umair Mushtaq (head of production).