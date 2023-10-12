Governor highlights importance of education for girls

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said education and training of girls is very important for the development of a family, society, and country.

A delegation of schoolgirls belonging to government schools of different districts under the aegis of a social organisation working for the rights of women and children called on Punjab Governor at Governor’s House on Wednesday. Director Ambrin Ajaib, Provincial Coordinator Iram Fatima, teachers and people associated with the social organisation were present in the delegation.

Punjab Governor welcomed the schoolgirls to the Governor’s House. On this occasion, the students also presented the Charter of Demand to the Punjab Governor. During the meeting, the governor said the doors of the Governor's House are open for the educational visits of students.

He said that education and training of girls is very important for the development of a family, society, and country. He said that the government has made laws to protect the rights of the girl child. He said that the purpose of education is to create awareness as well as to instill high moral qualities in human beings. He further said that a good person not only cares about human rights, but also cares about animal rights and environment. He also shed light on the aspect of education as well as moral training. He said that good character is the guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter, adding he said that one should always stick to high morals and truth.

On this occasion, the executive director of the organisation, Ambrin Ajaib said that the organization is working for the education of girls. He said that every year on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, the organisation arranges meetings of the girls of different districts across Punjab with members of parliament, ministers, and political leadership. The governor also assured to convey the problems presented by the students to the quarters concerned. Earlier, Pakistan Girls Guide Association Punjab organised a prestigious ceremony regarding the enrollment of Junior Guides at Governor’s House. As many 150 Junior Guides were enrolled by the Chief Guide in the presence of Begum Governor Ayesha Baligh. Addressing the ceremony, Ayesha Baligh said that Pakistan Girl Guides Association Punjab is a prestigious and important voluntary organisation whose vision is to shape the character of young girls so that they can play a positive role in the welfare and development of the country. She said that it is a great pleasure that girls use the platform of Girl Guide for preparing themselves to face any kind of challenges. She said that the girls that have been enrolled today as junior girl guides are very fortunate as they have become a part of this important organization.