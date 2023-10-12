 
close
Thursday October 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PhD degree awarded

By Our Correspondent
October 12, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Binish Mughal D/o Zia ul Haq in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Mediating Effects of Work Attitudes between Socially Responsible Human Resource Management and Organization Citizenship Behaviour’.