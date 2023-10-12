 
close
Thursday October 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU students win quiz contest

By Our Correspondent
October 12, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University team comprising Ahmed Ijaz from Hailey College Banking & Finance and Ali Husnain from University Law College has lifted the team trophy at the Inter Pakistan Quiz Competition 2023 organised by Fatima Jinnah Medical University.