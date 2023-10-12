Young doctors asked to focus on modern research

LAHORE:Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Asif Bashir has said that medical research contains fundamental importance in the field of medicine but unfortunately Pakistan is far behind in acquaintance with modern methods and we need to do a lot in this regard.

“The young doctors should spare maximum time to equip themselves with modern research and trends of treatment that come out in the light of medical advancement,” he said while addressing the participants of the seminar organised on the topic of Medical Research & Publications at PINS.

Chief Editor Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences Shaukat Ali Javed gave a comprehensive lecture on the importance of medical research in the seminar. He said that medical research is a continuous process in which we have to think about the new things that come up day by day and we can improve the treatment methods in the light of new experiences. He said that his institute will continue its services and will hold further seminars in different hospitals to equip doctors for better treatment of different diseases.

Shaukat Ali Javed said that our institutions should focus more on research from medical schools and for this purpose young doctors should come forward and play their role positively. Prof. Asif Bashir praised the efforts of Shaukat Ali Javed for organizing a successful seminar on medical research and said that compared to other fields, innovation is coming rapidly in the world related to Neurosurgery and mental diseases.

Prof. Asif Bashir further said that we are also doing research projects on many areas of Neurosurgery in Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and soon we will launch the journal of our own Institution. Prof. Asif asked the young neurosurgeons to come forward in the field of research and make our country proud to be more advance in medical field.

On this occasion, other participants also described the organization of this seminar as a welcome step and exchanged views in the question and answer session especially about medical information and current trends.