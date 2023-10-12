PMA opposes ordinance to remove PHC member

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore has condemned the Punjab govt’s decision to ‘hit’ the constitutional autonomy and independence of the PHC by issuing an ordinance to allow government a right to remove the commissioners of PHC without due process.

These views were expressed by PMA office-bearers during a meeting at PMA House Lahore on Wednesday. PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting while Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam and other members attended the meeting. The PMA office-bearers said that according to this ordinance, the government can remove any commissioner member of the commission at any time without any reason.

The government has taken this step only to protect a few blued eyed people. Independence, impartiality and effectiveness of the Punjab Healthcare Commission have been compromised with the promulgation of this ordinance. Officials added that the PMA would resist the ordinance at every forum.