PMA opposes ordinance to remove PHC member

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore has condemned the Punjab govt’s decision to ‘hit’ the constitutional autonomy and independence of the PHC by issuing an ordinance to allow government a right to remove the commissioners of PHC without due process.
These views were expressed by PMA office-bearers during a meeting at PMA House Lahore on Wednesday. PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting while Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam and other members attended the meeting. The PMA office-bearers said that according to this ordinance, the government can remove any commissioner member of the commission at any time without any reason.
The government has taken this step only to protect a few blued eyed people. Independence, impartiality and effectiveness of the Punjab Healthcare Commission have been compromised with the promulgation of this ordinance. Officials added that the PMA would resist the ordinance at every forum.
LAHORE:Saifullah Sheikh, who graduated with an LLB Honours degree from the University of London, was awarded High...
LAHORE:The Grand Health Alliance of Shaikh Zayed Hospital is expected to end boycott of services after hospital...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is set to spearhead an ambitious initiative, the "Child Driven Climate Action...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised a mental health awareness session in connection with World Mental...
LAHORE:Lahore Digital Arts Festival held its opening ceremony at the one of its main venues historic Lahore Museum...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said education and training of girls is very important for the development...