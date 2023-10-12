‘Gender equality to make women strong economically’

LAHORE:Equal rights are about equal opportunities. The fight for gender equality is to ensure equal economic opportunities for women, increased participation of women in all aspects of society and prevention of violence against women and girls.

At a two-day workshop on “Gender Equality and Inclusivity” in Lahore organised by Public Services International (PSI) and Workers Educations and Research Organisation (WERO), the main speaker, Tahira Habib, discussed the common problems faced by women. She talked about the strong male dominated culture that exists in workplaces and how it perpetuates gender inequality within those spaces.

Due to this culture that exists, women’s needs are not met and their rights sidelined. She gave the example of long working hours, no access to daycare, lower pay and harassment of various kinds that women have to face. She reiterated that it is imperative for them to have a say and participation within the system.

The aim of this workshop was to equip PSI affiliates with the knowledge of how gender relations affect women and other gender minorities in their workplace and society at large. Experts in the field addressed the participants and engage with them via discussions and various activities.

She told the participants that a discrepancy of 12.5 million voters exists between enrolled male and female voters. She also said that the employment-to-population ratio (EPR) for women is 20% in the country and for men is 64%. This discrepancy allows for men to dominate women economically and thus in all other aspects of life. Others who spoke were Rubina Jamil and Humaira Aslam.

Here are some recommendations the speakers came up with: The country is experiencing demographic dividend and its benefits could only be reaped after gender mainstreaming is encouraged through promoting gender sensitivity at the work place; Initiate a dialogue between policy-makers, employers, and women workers to examine how increased digitalization and automation may affect women in the workforce and implement strategies to reduce the gender gap in the labour market.