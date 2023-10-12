Traders’ group opposes move to shut markets on Wednesday

LAHORE:Anjuman Tajran Quaid Azam Group rejected the Punjab government’s decision to close markets and business centres on Wednesday to control smog.

Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, Waqar Ahmed Mian along with other leaders said that they won't allow anyone to kill the traders financially. The government didn't take the stakeholders in confidence before announcing Wednesday closure of markets.

Waqar said the traders of Lahore rejected the commissioner’s decision. He asked the Punjab government to discuss the actual leadership of traders on the issue and take everyone on board before making any decision related to the business hours and working days. He alleged that commissioner held meeting with handpicked traders to announce his order. Smog increased only on Wednesday, he questioned. Waqar said the business activities already suffered due to ongoing unfavorable economic conditions while businesses are defaulted and closing down.

The commissioner’s draconian decision will further increase the unemployment. The administration is threatening with action if they don’t close business on Wednesday, he added. He said Lahore needs at least 9 million trees and the district administration shall focus on the real issue rather than closing the businesses and markets.