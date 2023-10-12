IG inaugurates ‘Sar-e-Rah’

LAHORE:IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Wednesday inaugurated police lodges ‘Sar-e-Rah’ at Qila Gujjar Singh police station for excellent arrangements for the temporary stay of police officers and officials of other cities.
On the occasion, the IG said residences with modern facilities had been arranged for police officers and officials, who come from other cities to appear in Lahore High Court or for any professional issue.
He said a separate accommodation for woman police officers and personnel had also been arranged. The IGP said facilities such as computers, printers and fax machines had been arranged at ‘Sar-e-Rah’.
LAHORE:Saifullah Sheikh, who graduated with an LLB Honours degree from the University of London, was awarded High...
LAHORE:The Grand Health Alliance of Shaikh Zayed Hospital is expected to end boycott of services after hospital...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is set to spearhead an ambitious initiative, the "Child Driven Climate Action...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised a mental health awareness session in connection with World Mental...
LAHORE:Lahore Digital Arts Festival held its opening ceremony at the one of its main venues historic Lahore Museum...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said education and training of girls is very important for the development...