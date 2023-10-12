IG inaugurates ‘Sar-e-Rah’

LAHORE:IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Wednesday inaugurated police lodges ‘Sar-e-Rah’ at Qila Gujjar Singh police station for excellent arrangements for the temporary stay of police officers and officials of other cities.

On the occasion, the IG said residences with modern facilities had been arranged for police officers and officials, who come from other cities to appear in Lahore High Court or for any professional issue.

He said a separate accommodation for woman police officers and personnel had also been arranged. The IGP said facilities such as computers, printers and fax machines had been arranged at ‘Sar-e-Rah’.