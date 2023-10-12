Siraj meets Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq visited president Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan.

They both exchanged views on the present political situation and discussed different matters of mutual interest. Siraj ul Haq offered his condolences on the demise of mother-in-law of Abdul Aleem Khan and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the high place to her in Heaven and courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan thanked Siraj on his arrival. Central Secretary Information JI was also accompanied.