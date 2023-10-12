Minister orders timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing development projects in Said Mitha Hospital on time.

The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram issued these directions during a visit to Said Mitha Hospital on Wednesday where he met with the patients admitted in the hospital and inquired about the quality of medical facilities. Dr. Bilal and other doctors were present on this occasion.

Additional Secretary Medical Education Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Hafiz Dr M Waseem and Deputy Director Abdul Mateen were also there. Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram also reviewed the ongoing progress on nursing hostel under construction and other projects at Lady Wellington Teaching Hospital. MS Dr Saeed Ahmed Khan and other doctors were present. The caretaker provincial health minister said that visits to government hospitals are being conducted under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister. The Punjab govt is trying to improve the conditions of public hospitals.