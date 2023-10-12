JI holds nationwide rallies tomorrow

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that the two-state solution to the Palestine issue is a clear violation of the vision and policy laid down by Quaid-e-Azam and the negation of Pakistan’s official stance of over seven decades, and hence not acceptable to the nation.

Addressing a press conference held at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he announced nationwide rallies on Friday in solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims. He said Aqsa March in Karachi would be held on Sunday and also the Jamaat-e-Islami would host a national conference on Palestine issue in Islamabad on October 17, focusing on the evolving situation in Gaza.

He emphasised that the people of Palestine have long been making significant sacrifices in their struggle against illegal occupation, and their recent bold actions provide an opening for the Muslim world to raise a powerful voice in their favor.

Emphasising that silence is not a viable solution, he warned that if Gaza remains under threat today, Israel could potentially extend its hostilities to occupy neighboring Muslim territories. He also criticised the Arab world for looking towards Washington, suggesting that if they had taken a different approach, Palestine might have achieved its freedom by now.

He accused the United States of openly supporting the human rights violations committed by the Zionist State against the innocent people of Gaza, who have been subjected to a prison-like existence for years.

Gaza, he lamented, remains under siege, with Israeli forces completely blocking food and electricity supplies, a blatant violation of international laws. Siraj also held meetings with religious scholars, urging them to raise awareness among the people regarding the crisis in Palestine.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Pakistani nation and Jamaat-e-Islami to the cause of the freedom of Masjid Aqsa and Palestine.