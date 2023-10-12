KU seminar highlights social responsibility towards mental health

A seminar on the topic of “Mental health is a universal human right” was held at Karachi University on Tuesday.

Speaking to the event, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said mental illness was a human experience, not a weakness, and the society should create an atmosphere where people felt safe to share their internal struggles and seek help without fear of judgement.

Health consultant Dr Akmal Waheed emphasized the need for making mental health a global priority. He said: “Together, we can build a more equal world where mental health is valued, supported, and protected for all.”

Department of Psychology Chairperson Dr Anila Amber Malik said mental health was not a luxury, but a basic right of a person. She added, “It is a subject that deserves our utmost attention, compassion, and action.”

Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Shaista Tabassum observed: “We must create supportive environments, with strong social connections, promoting mindfulness and stress-reduction techniques, and foster a culture of empathy and understanding.”