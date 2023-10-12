Armed men enter KU to take possession of disputed land

A group of individuals on Wednesday breached Karachi University’s security entering the campus to claim ownership of a piece of land connected to the Department of Architecture and Visual Studies.

The individuals who entered the campus on a truck and were equipped with arms forcibly removed students and teachers from the department. They informed the varsity officials that they had a court order. After the incident, Rangers and police reached the varsity to deal with them.

While talking to media, senior police officer Irfan Bahadur said that there was a dispute over land between the University of Karachi and a private party. The party obtained a stay order from a court. Armed individuals attempted to deploy their people on the land in violation of the court’s stay order.

He said police promptly intervened and removed these people from the university. The relevant SHO and the university administration were present at the scene. The stay order has been delivered to the university administration. Students will no longer have to face any kind of distress and they can continue their studies.