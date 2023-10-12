Notices issued on plea for govt workers’ biometric attendance

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the chief secretary, the provincial advocate general and others on a petition seeking the installation of biometric devices in all government departments to ensure the attendance of employees.

Petitioner Waqf Shah said that habitual late attendance is seen as conduct unbecoming of a government servant. He said it has been observed that attendance and punctuality are not being observed and implemented in government departments.

The heads of the departments also mostly arrive late to their offices, and due to such behaviour, the public at large has been suffering, he added. He also said that smooth running of government offices through biometric devices is essential, as it would improve attendance in government departments.

He requested the court to direct the CS and other high-ups to ensure biometric attendance of government employees, especially making it compulsory in health and local government departments, and place security guards at the attendance devices.

An SHC division bench headed by acting chief justice Irfan Saadat Khan said that the points raised in the petition require consideration. The court issued notices to the CS, the LG secretary and others, telling them to file their comments on November 8.

The SHC also directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and the private respondent to file comments on a petition against an illegal construction on an amenity plot in North Karachi on the next date of hearing.

Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had said in his petition that a private builder is raising a residential and commercial building on an amenity plot in Sector 11-I of North Karachi despite the clear direction of the Supreme Court that no commercial activity would be allowed at public parks and playgrounds.