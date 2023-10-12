Notices issued on plea for govt workers’ biometric attendance

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the chief secretary, the provincial advocate general and others on a petition seeking the installation of biometric devices in all government departments to ensure the attendance of employees.
Petitioner Waqf Shah said that habitual late attendance is seen as conduct unbecoming of a government servant. He said it has been observed that attendance and punctuality are not being observed and implemented in government departments.
The heads of the departments also mostly arrive late to their offices, and due to such behaviour, the public at large has been suffering, he added. He also said that smooth running of government offices through biometric devices is essential, as it would improve attendance in government departments.
He requested the court to direct the CS and other high-ups to ensure biometric attendance of government employees, especially making it compulsory in health and local government departments, and place security guards at the attendance devices.
An SHC division bench headed by acting chief justice Irfan Saadat Khan said that the points raised in the petition require consideration. The court issued notices to the CS, the LG secretary and others, telling them to file their comments on November 8.
The SHC also directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and the private respondent to file comments on a petition against an illegal construction on an amenity plot in North Karachi on the next date of hearing.
Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had said in his petition that a private builder is raising a residential and commercial building on an amenity plot in Sector 11-I of North Karachi despite the clear direction of the Supreme Court that no commercial activity would be allowed at public parks and playgrounds.
The Lost River and the Rising SeaThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of...
A seminar on the topic of “Mental health is a universal human right” was held at Karachi University on...
A group of individuals on Wednesday breached Karachi University’s security entering the campus to claim ownership of...
In their continued efforts to curb street crime and vehicle theft, the District East police on Wednesday apprehended...
The former vice-chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, and former president of the...
A pushcart vendor lost his life, while his elder brother sustained injuries as they put up resistance during a mugging...