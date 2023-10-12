Six ‘street criminals’ arrested in District East operations

In their continued efforts to curb street crime and vehicle theft, the District East police on Wednesday apprehended six suspects, two of whom sustained injuries during their arrests.

District East police chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur commended the department's ongoing actions against street criminals, illegal occupiers, and motorcycle thieves. These operations resulted in the recovery of two stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons.

Two individuals involved in street crimes, identified as Kashif Ahmed and Muhammad Zubair, were apprehended at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. They had been connected to multiple serious robberies in the area and were found in possession of two pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, cash, and a stolen motorcycle (license plate KPV-7821) that was reported stolen from Zaman Town police station.

Both arrested suspects have a history of criminal activities, with various previous cases related to illegal firearms, robbery, and drugs already registered against them. In a separate operation at the New Town police station, Gulzar, known for motorcycle theft, was arrested during patrolling. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, which was traced back to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. This repeat offender had previously been incarcerated, with three cases related to illegal weapons already registered against him.

A third operation, led by the Brigade police, targeted foreign illegal residents. An Afghan resident living illegally in the Brigade area, identified as Saeed Ameer son of Qadir Khan, was apprehended and faces charges under the Foreigners Act.

In an encounter, the SITE Superhighway police arrested two suspects with injuries. These individuals had been robbing citizens in the area and opened fire on the police when confronted. The police retaliated, resulting in the arrest of two injured suspects, identified as Ehtasham and Liaquat. Additionally, two pistols, five mobile phones, and a motorcycle, recently snatched from a citizen in the area, were recovered. These arrested suspects have a history of involvement in numerous street crime cases and would undergo further interrogation.

Citizen foils robbery at house

A man prevented a robbery at his house in Gulberg on Wednesday. According to police, five suspected robbers arrived in a car at the house of the complainant, Mansoor, in Gulberg Block 6. As one of them tried to enter the house, Mansoor opened fire, injuring the suspect.

On facing resistance from the house owner, the other suspects started firing and escaped along with their injured accomplice in their car.

Investigators collected over a dozen empty shells from the scene and sent them to the police’s forensic division for a ballistic analysis. Police said they were looking for the injured suspect in different hospitals of the city. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.