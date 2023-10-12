Pushcart vendor shot dead resisting mugging bid, brother injured

A pushcart vendor lost his life, while his elder brother sustained injuries as they put up resistance during a mugging attempt in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

Faisal Zakir, a 20-year-old pushcart vendor, was fatally shot, and his 25-year-old elder brother Rehan was injured within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police. SHO Amjad Kiyani reported that the police mobile units reached the scene. They discovered the two men lying injured and promptly transported them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Faisal had suffered gunshot wounds to his torso, which proved fatal.

The assailants had used a pistol during the attack. Investigations showed that the brothers worked as pushcart vendors. They were present at the location on Wednesday night when two armed bandits approached and began looting at gunpoint.During the robbery, the victims attempted to resist the robbers, who responded by opening fire and fled the scene. A case has been registered, and investigations are currently underway.