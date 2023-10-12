JI seeks support for Al-Aqsa March from religious scholars

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is continuing to drum up support for the Al-Aqsa Palestine March and JI chief Sirajul Haq called on various religious scholars and leaders, including Mufti Abdul Raheem, Nauman Naeem and Allama Baqir Zaidi, while Karachi JI chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held a presser on Wednesday to appeal to Karachiites to participate in the historical march.

Haq called on Maulana Mufti Abdul Raheem at Jamiatul Rasheed, Mufti Nauman Naeem and Farhan Naeem at Jamia Binoria Aalmia, SITE, and Wahdatul Muslameen leaders Allama Baqir Zaidi and Allama Sadiq Jaffery among others at their office.

He invited them to participate in the march in order to show unity for solidarity with Palestine. The prominent scholars expressed their support for the cause and stressed the need for joint efforts in this regard.

Haq said that the people of Palestine were going through testing times and it was an obligation to the Ummah to support Hamas and Palestinians. He appealed to religious clerics to shed light on the issue in detail in their respective Friday sermons. He also announced that rallies would be taken out and demonstrations would be held across the country on Friday October 13, while a historic march would be taken out on Oct 15 in Karachi.