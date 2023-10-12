Caretaker CM orders GIS mapping of forest dept’s lands

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the provincial forest & wildlife department to start GIS mapping of the Kirthar National Park’s land, cancel illegal allotments and reclaim the illegally occupied forest land.

During a meeting Baqar chaired at the CM House on Wednesday, Forest & Wildlife Secretary Najam Shah said the province has 3.4 million acres of forest land.

The irrigated plantations are in the command area of the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages, and receive water from the canal network. These are also called inland or man-made forests. The riverine forests are located along the Indus River between the earthen embankments, and are dependent on annual inundation.

The rangelands are in the Registan and Kohistan areas of Sindh, and are dependent on rains. The rangelands of the province are of key importance both in terms of extent and socio-economic impact.

The mangrove forests are located along the coastline in the Karachi, Thatta and Badin districts. They are environmentally, ecologically and economically important. Their dependence for growth and stability is on the receipt of freshwater below the Kotri Barrage and the sediment load.

In response to a question asked by the interim CM, Shah said that out of the 232,205.7 acres of encroached forest land, 191,175.2 acres have been reclaimed.

Baqar directed the forest department to reclaim the remaining encroached land with the help of the district police and the Rangers. “I won’t allow even an inch of the forest land to be retained by the encroachers.”

He was informed that 34,713.05 acres of forest land was illegally allotted, of which 21,274.56 acres has been cancelled. He directed the forest department to cancel the remaining illegal allotment and report to him.

He also directed Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam to ensure the GIS mapping of all the forest & wildlife department's lands from the Kirthar National Park, Karachi, to the rest of the province. He further directed the forest department to mark the boundary of the park from Karachi to Dadu with barbed wire, and ensure its GIS mapping.

“I won’t tolerate encroachment on the lands of the Kirthar National Park in Karachi up to the Dadu district. If anything happens to this land, I’ll hold the forest & wildlife department accountable.”

The meeting was also attended by Baqar’s Principal Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Finance Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Forest Chief Conservator Riaz Wagan, Wildlife Conservator Javed Mahar and other officers concerned.