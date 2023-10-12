Notice issued to commissioner on plea against fixing milk price

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Karachi commissioner and others on a petition filed against the fixing of the price of milk. The Dairy Farmers Association of Karachi claimed in their petition that the commissioner had issued a notification about fixing the milk price without considering the proposals of the stakeholders.

Their counsel said that prices of essential commodities, including animal food, transport and electricity, had been increased, so it would be difficult for them to supply milk at the notified price.

He said the commissioner had fixed the price at Rs180 a litre for dairy farmers, Rs188 a litre for wholesalers and Rs200 a litre for retailers without considering the suggestions or seeking the consensus of the stakeholders and ignoring the production costs.

The counsel requested the court to direct the commissioner to consider the stakeholders’ suggested price, and fix the price of fresh milk after analysing and working out the price in view of the ground realities.

He also requested the high court to declare the commissioner’s impugned notification about fixing the milk price as unlawful as well as to recall the same. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by acting chief justice Irfan Saadat Khan issued notices to the commissioner and other respondents, asking them to file their comments on November 2.