Centre hands over seven tourism assets to Sindh

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Tourism and Environment Arshad Wali Muhammad has said the handing over of federal assets of the tourism sector to the province in the context of provincial autonomy after the 18th Amendment is a milestone.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest a ceremony held on Wednesday in connection with the signing of the handover of assets of the Federal Department of Tourism to the Government of Sindh. In the ceremony, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftar Rahman Rana handed over the signed documents to Managing Director Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and said that seven assets under the management of the federal government were being handed over to the provincial government, including Tourism Information Center Thatta, Tourism Facilitation Center Karachi, Hawks Bay Motel Karachi, Hotel Moin Jo Daro Larkana, and also various lands in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Dhabiji. Senior officials of the tourism department of the federal and provincial governments were also present in this event.