Baqar approves releasing Rs1 billion for printing textbooks

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved releasing Rs1 billion for the printing of textbooks, and ordered developing a digital monitoring system at all colleges to ensure lecturers’ attendance and teaching activities.

During a joint meeting of the school and college education departments Baqar chaired at the CM House on Wednesday, School Education Secretary Shireen Narejo said in response to a query that 80 per cent of the school students have received free textbooks.

Expressing his displeasure, the interim CM said it meant that 20 per cent of the students are studying without textbooks, which is unacceptable. He was informed that textbooks could not be printed due to a shortage of funds.

He directed Finance Secretary Kazim Jatoi to release Rs1 billion to the school education department by evening so that the dues of the vendors could be cleared for printing the remaining textbooks.

College Education Secretary Sadaf Anees briefed the caretaker CM that she was developing a monitoring and inspection system at all the colleges. Baqar said that most college teachers were neither attending colleges nor giving classes.

He directed her to develop a digital monitoring system so that teachers’ attendance and presence at colleges, and their involvement in educational activities could be ensured. He said that most colleges did not have subject teachers, particularly for science, mathematics and English. “I want you not to concentrate teachers of similar and arts subjects in a college but to rationalise them.”

He also said teachers’ shortage in colleges must be overcome by the colleges with surplus teachers. He directed Sadaf to rationalise the teaching staff in each and every college, and ensure the posting of lecturers for the required subjects.

He also directed her to collect data on the chronically absent lecturers and forward their cases to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through him to ensure not only their sacking but also recovery of the salaries they had withdrawn while being absent.

He was informed that 369 colleges were under the college education department, including 91 science colleges, 45 arts and commerce colleges, four IT colleges and two home economics colleges.

There are also 11 cadet colleges and five Institute of Business Administration community colleges. The total enrolment in colleges is 588,331, with 7,111 teaching and 6,640 non-teaching staff.

The college education department manages the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund through a trust that awards scholarships to deserving students on merit to help them pursue higher education in IT, engineering, medicine and business administration. The interim CM was informed that Rs6.811 billion was invested in the endowment fund, against which a profit of Rs918.126 million was earned, and the expenditures incurred came to Rs839.676 million, and the profit of Rs78.45 million was available with the trust. In response to a query, he was told that over 21,000 students had benefited between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Baqar directed the college education department to activate their director general, directors and deputy directors so that they keep inspecting colleges. He said the inspection system of colleges and other educational institutes has deliberately been shelved because of corruption, inefficiency and lethargy, but now it must be revived.

“I’ll visit colleges and personally check if their buildings are properly maintained, teachers are giving classes, laboratories are functional,” he said, adding that he would also inspect the toilets, the classrooms and the benches.

He also said that every college must have teachers for extracurricular activities, pointing out that it is the responsibility of the principal of a college to ensure the attendance of teachers.

Caretaker education minister Rana Hussain and the college education secretary assured Baqar that transfers and postings would be carried out purely on the basis of need, overstaffed colleges would be rationalised, and online classes would be started at colleges where teachers could not be sent for valid reasons.