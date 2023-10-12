Khuhro urges ‘practical steps’ for repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals from Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday expressed concerns over the presence of undocumented illegal Afghan refugees in Sindh, saying htat they were utilizing the province's resources and placing a burden on the economy.

He emphasised that Sindh could not bear the continued influx of undocumented immigrants and urged the authorities concerned to expedite the repatriation of illegal Afghans. He stated, "Practical steps must be taken to repatriate undocumented Afghans and other illegal immigrants from Sindh.”

He also welcomed the federal government's decision to deport illegal Afghans from Pakistan. Furthermore, Khuhro called upon the federal government to clarify its policy regarding the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ensure that no illegal refugees could enter Pakistan. He pointed out that lawlessness in Sindh was exacerbated by the activities of the TTP and bandits.

He raised the issue of the upcoming general elections, suggesting that if the PTI was to participate, the ECP should make a decision regarding Imran Khan. He added that after Khan's disqualification, the ECP should announce who would lead the PTI.

Regarding the demand of the Grand Democratic Alliance for preventing local bodies from carrying out development works, Khuhro firmly stated that this demand was unconstitutional and against the interests of the people.