Dacoits kidnap SHO, son, four other cops in Shikarpur

SUKKUR/KARACHI: Dacoits in District Shikarpur have kidnapped the Kot Shahu SHO, his son and four policemen. They also snatched the cops’ official weapons and two motorbikes.

Shikarpur SSP Khalid Mustafa Koria confirmed that a gang of criminals had attacked the Kot Shahu police station in the riverine area, deprived the staff of their official weapons, then entered the residential quarter of Sub-Inspector Mahboob Brohi, who is the Kot Shahu SHO.

The SSP said the dacoits then abducted the SHO, his son Mahmood, Head Constable Naseem Gopang, and police constables Jan Muhammad Bakhrani and Ayaz Ali. They also took the official weapons with them, he added.

He said an operation is under way to rescue the kidnapped policemen, adding that the exit routes leading to Jacobabad, Larkana and Shikarpur have been sealed. He also said the kidnappers had demanded the release of their two associates, including Muhram Badani Jatoi, who carried a head money and was arrested by the police a day earlier.

Police sources claimed that an influential person of the Jatoi clan, Mir Wazir Ali Jatoi, and his son had been taken into custody. They also claimed that the Jatoi clan’s chieftain, Mir Abid Jatoi, had been taken into custody but later released on the assurance of freeing the kidnapped policemen.

CM orders rescue action

Taking serious notice of the kidnapping of six policemen, including the Kot Shahu SHO, in District Shikarpur, caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday ordered their rescue within three days, and sought explanations from the DIG and SSP concerned. Expressing his displeasure and dismay, Baqar said police stations have been made vulnerable and weak to the extent that dacoits attack them and kidnap policemen easily. “This shows that the police officers who are in command in the districts have failed to control, deliver and perform.”

He said he has learnt that most of the SSPs do not go to their offices, and that they do their policing sitting in their homes, which is why, he pointed out, such a shocking situation has emerged. Talking to the provincial police chief on the phone, he directed him to visit District Shikarpur and get the kidnapped policemen rescued within three days. “I want you to seek explanations from the Larkana DIG and the Shikarpur SSP for their failure to strengthen the police station and secure the police.” He also said that inefficient, ineffective and unwilling police officers must be replaced with efficient officers. “Such incidents are earning a bad name for the government and governance,” he lamented. He directed the police chief to conduct an inquiry into the incident and report to him.