Seven and hell: Pakistan’s losing record against India

KARACHI: It is cricket´s fiercest rivalry, watched by millions, sparking raucous celebrations in victory and wild accusations in defeat, but when India and Pakistan clash at the World Cup, there has been only one winner.

India have defeated Pakistan seven times out of seven at the tournament since they first met in Sydney in 1992, a run that Babar Azam´s side will hope to end in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Is it luck? Have India benefitted from winning five of the seven tosses? Are Pakistan more susceptible to pressure? "We played seven games and our neighbouring country reminds us every second day about the 7-0," Pakistan legend Wasim Akram told AFP.

"Frankly speaking, I can´t single out one reason for the losing streak." Inzamam-ul-Haq, who ended up on the losing side for Pakistan on four occasions, believes pressure has been a factor.

"Maybe India handled the pressure better than us on the day of the match and winning most of the tosses also gave them an advantage," said Inzamam. Even when Pakistan won the toss twice their luck did not change.

The defeat at the 2019 tournament cost Sarfaraz Ahmed the captaincy. Due to a quirk of the playing format, Pakistan and India never met in the first four World Cups.

Both were favourites to meet in the final when they were co-hosts in 1987, but each fell in the semis. The first encounter happened in 1992 at Sydney, a low-scoring affair which was remembered more for Pakistan´s Javed Miandad jumping up and down in a bizarre attempt to mimic India wicketkeeper Kiran More.

Pakistan failed to chase a modest 217-run total, losing by 43 runs. Four years later, Pakistan lost again by 39 runs in India´s backyard in Bangalore.

The defeat resulted in a furious reaction back home -- skipper Wasim Akram was even alleged to have feigned injury.

"It was hellish," recalls Wasim. "No one digested that defeat and we had to return home under tight security and couldn´t go out of our homes for days."

At the 1999 World Cup, Wasim and his team were subjected to a match-fixing inquiry after they lost by 47 runs to India and slumped to a shock loss to Bangladesh.

They still managed to finish as runners-up. Despite boasting an intimidating three-pronged pace attack of Wasim, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan lost their 2003 World Cup encounter by six wickets. "To be honest, I don´t know the reason why we always lost," Shahid Afridi, the skipper in 2011, told AFP.