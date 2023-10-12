Shabbir emerges asnew leaderin COAS Open Golf

RAWALPINDI: Country’s top golfer Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal from Islamabad carded five birdies on his way to attain a stroke lead over Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi going into the final round of the 30th Walee COAS Open Golf Championship here at the Pindi Course.

On a day where the competition got even tougher, Shabbir got going by playing a round of four under 68, carding five birdies and a bogie to get an aggregate five under 139 following two days of intense action. Munir is not far behind as he is relishing on the second spot on the leaderboard with a score of four under 170 following 36 holes. Munir backed up his two under on the opening day with another round of two under for the second day also.

The second round, however, belonged to Shabbir who was exceptional with his approach shots and putting, finishing the day at four under 68 for the second round.

“Going got easier on Wednesday when putting was smooth and so were my approach shots. I am confident to keep up the tempo going into the final round Thursday,” Shabbir said while talking to ‘The News’.

Shabbir was trailing behind following the opening day where he missed a few close putts. “Besides the game, the weather was good enough to make the best use of opportunities coming my way,” he said.

Two strokes further behind was Peshawar’s Mohammad Naeem who managed a score of par following his two under for the opening day. At two under 142, he is currently occupying third spot.

Mohammad Tariq (Islamabad) annexed the senior pro title, carding aggregate 143 over two days. Following his lackluster opening day score, Tariq had a brilliant round of four under 68 for the second day to take honours.