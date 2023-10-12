Rizwan takes a leaf out of Saeed Anwar’s book

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan took a leaf out of Saeed Anwar’s book on how to play long ODI innings in India, saying that his advice worked wonders.

Talking to the media following his exciting century that earned Pakistan a creditable win against Sri Lanka the other day, Rizwan said he talked to Saeed Anwar before World Cup’s engagements in an effort to seek his advice as to how to tackle the bowlers at Indian pitches.

“Saeed Bahi suggested never to pay heed to pitch and condition instead play your normal game as you play anywhere else. His advice gave me new spirit as I kept the pitch condition and behavior out of my mind.”

Saeed smashed 194 against India in Chennai in 1997 -- the highest ever score at that time and was considered as one of the legends of the limited-overs game.

The wicketkeeper batsman said that consultation with Saeed Anwar was all the more important considering the lack of experience our team members have in Indian conditions. Only Nawaz has played international cricket here while Agha Suleman also travelled with a club team to India. Talking to a legend like Saeed Anwar also helps you a great deal.

To a question on the match against India, Rizwan said Pakistan are fully prepared to take on arch-rivals. “We are ready to take on India and hopefully they are also ready to play Pakistan.” On his fitness, Rizwan said he had some cramps issues which settled down with the time.

“Staying long at the wicket always takes its toll. I had some cramp issues which settled down afterwards.” He again praised Abdullah Shafique for staying long at the wicket and helping to build up a match-winning stand. “His innings was a master class as he played knock according to the requirements. Shafique managed to keep up the required tempo without even coming under pressure of a big total.”

Abdullah Shafique who also spoke on the occasion was excited at grabbing the opportunity with both hands. “All these weeks I was waiting for that one opportunity which finally came. I am happy that I fully utilized it, managing a century that proved beneficial in a record run-chase.”

He added that what the duo wanted was to take the stand deep to make going easier for batsmen to come. “I was asked by Rizwan not to see the scoreboard and utilise every opportunity of scoring and taking the partnership deep. I am happy that we have succeeded in that.”

He especially praised Rizwan for the support he had shown during the 176 runs third wicket stand. “Throughout the stand he kept on guiding and helping me as to how to take on the next phase. He knows well how to play in pressure situations. We kept on planning together which helped me a lot at the end.”