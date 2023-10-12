Rooneyhired as new Birmingham manager

LONDON: Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was hired as the new manager of Championship club Birmingham on Wednesday. Rooney has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace John Eustace at St Andrew´s after leaving Major League Soccer side DC United last week.

Eustace, in charge for just 15 months, was sacked despite guiding Birmingham to sixth place in the Championship this season and Rooney will be expected to oversee a push for promotion to the Premier League.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club," Rooney said.

"We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. "It´s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can´t wait to get started." Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth, who both worked with Rooney at DC United, will also move to St Andrew´s.