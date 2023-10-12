Waseem demands support from COAS and government

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer and three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem on Tuesday requested the Army Chief, the federal government and the Balochistan government to support him in preparation for the world title bout which is expected to be held anytime in near future.

Waseem is in Glasgow, undergoing training for a world title fight, which is yet to be announced after his previous fight against Donnie Nietes of the Philippines scheduled to be held in Dubai on July 22, 2023, was cancelled due to visa issue. Waseem had got the UAE visa later but the event had already been cancelled by the Disrupt Promotions under whom Waseem is playing.

“You know I am working hard for my future world fight. I am still in Glasgow but the issue is that I am myself meeting diet expenses and you know it’s not easy here,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Galsgow.

“I request the Army Chief Asim Muneer, and both the federal and Balochistan governments to extend financial support to me so that I could completely focus on my training for the big fight which can be announced anytime,” Waseem said.

“I am here for the last four months and it’s not easy to tackle all these issues. Yes, as far as my accommodation is concerned so my promotion is bearing that expenses,” he said. “I had also managed my Glasgow ticket through my own pocket,” Waseem revealed.

“Army has always backed me and I am thankful to it but Balochistan government has never come to my support. I am the only boxer of Pakistan who has been in the world’s top rankings for years. But you know due to lack of sponsorship and support from Pakistan I have not played any fight for the last 18 months which is bad for me,” Waseem said.

“It was shocking for me months back when my fight against Nietes was cancelled due to my visa issue but I am still determined to show wonders whenever I fight for the world crown,” the Quetta-born former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

“It gives me pain when some fake boxers are financially assisted in Pakistan but a genuine fighter like me who has won three WBC world silver fights and has also remained among top-ranked fighters of the world for years is being ignored,” said Waseem, who last played way back in March 2022 in Dubai when he lost his world title fight against Sunny Edwards of England despite playing well in front of a jam-packed venue located at the Dubai Tennis Centre.