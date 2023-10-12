Centuries galore as Multan post 718 against Lahore Blues

LAHORE: The second day of the sixth round match of this season's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy saw Multan batters posting an staggering 718-run total against Lahore Blues with six batters registering well-crafted centuries at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Sharoon Siraj (114), Mohammad Basit (105), Saim Ayaz (117), and Ali Usman (105 not out) were the centurions after Zain Abbas and Haseebullah had reached the three figures mark.

At Pindi Stadium, Faisalabad, Ali Waqas's unbeaten century ensured a comfortable position for his team against Peshawar. Supported by Ali Shan, Faisalabad reached 236 for six in 88 overs.

At Shoaib Akhtar stadium in Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites reached 134 for the loss of two wickets, with Shan Masood and Ammad Alam making notable contributions, after Rawalpindi had scored 243. Shan scored 66 and Ammad was at the crease on 45.

Jamal Anwar's resilient half-century propelled the home team to a competitive total of 243 before being bowled out. He scored 89 off 199 balls, hitting 13 fours.

Meanwhile, at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Lahore Whites, having bowled out FATA for 97, established a commanding lead by accumulating 399 runs, with Tayyab Tahir's century being the highlight.

Tayyab scored 102 off 184 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes before being removed by Asif Afridi who took five wickets for 103 runs in 23 overs. Opener Ali Zaryab scored 40, while Imran Dogar made 50. Abid Ali managed 42 and Umar Akmal 66. Skipper Saad Naseem also made 42.